Ex-Arizona LB Colin Schooler transfers to Texas Tech; 4th former Cat to join Big 12 program

The Arizona pipeline to the Big 12 expanded further Sunday, when former Wildcats linebacker Colin Schooler announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Schooler became the fourth UA player to transfer to a Big 12 school this year. He joined his brother, Brenden Schooler (Texas); fellow linebacker Tony Fields II (West Virginia); and safety Scottie Young Jr. (West Virginia).
Committed to Texas Tech University! @TTUCoachWells @coachcos25 @coachp_TTU #WreckEm #GunsUp #WeUsOur pic.twitter.com/DSdpEog3hY— Colin Schooler (@SchoolerColin) August 30, 2020
The Schooler brothers entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 is pushing forward with plans to play. Texas Tech is slated to open its season Sept. 12 against Houston Baptist.
In the original, pre-pandemic schedule, the Red Raiders were slated to host the Wildcats on Sept. 19. Arizona defeated Texas Tech 28-14 in Tucson last year.
Colin Schooler appeared in 37 consecutive games for the UA over the past three seasons, including 33 straight starts. He compiled 312 tackles, including 46 for losses, plus 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Schooler was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and earned honorable-mention all-league honors each of the past two seasons.
As a graduate transfer, Schooler will be eligible to play immediately at Texas Tech.
