Ex-Salpointe, UA golfer Trevor Werbylo wins first pro tournament

Trevor Werbylo shot with a final-round 4-under 67 to earn a one-stroke victory over A.J. Crouch Friday at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic in Sellersburg, Indiana. The professional win is a first for Werbylo, a Salpointe Catholic and UA graduate.

With the win, Werbylo moved to the top of the Forme Tour Points List.

Werbylo entered Friday's final round with a three-shot lead, and his advantage grew to five strokes on the front nine. Werbylo's lead slipped down the stretch, though he was able to hold one for the victor.

“I’m obviously super excited and happy to have won. It got a little stressful on the back nine,” Werbylo said. “I hit a few bad shots and made a couple of bogeys, but a win’s a win, so to get the win is beyond exciting.”

Compiled in part from a news release.