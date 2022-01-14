Ex-UA gymnast frustrated with school's discontinuation of mental health support

Dozens of student-athletes graduate from the UA each year, although it's unclear how many seek reimbursement for medical or mental health treatment associated with injuries incurred while competing on their teams. Between 2019 and 2021, 336 student-athletes graduated from the school, according to data provided by the athletic department.

"I needed space to work on myself"

Freidin arrived at the UA from Westchester, California, in the summer of 2017, prior to the start of her freshman year. That first year wasn't easy, with Freidin saying she didn't get along with the other three freshmen on the gymnastics team and often felt isolated.

"I was trying to figure out life without my parents, and gymnastics culture is very backwards from what real-life nutrition should be," she said. "I've been told false things about food my whole life."

Freidin said by the time she came to the UA, she'd already dealt with a coach who had unhealthy ideas about portion control. She said that, through gymnastics, she grew up in an environment where food was viewed as unhealthy.

A self-proclaimed orthorexic — a person who is obsessed with his or her health — she said she only put healthy things into her body.