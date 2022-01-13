Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals

Former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski, the brother of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and owner of Ice Shaker, has signed three Wildcats athletes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Arizona football players Ma'jon Wright and Christian Young and UA softball player Janelle Meoño all inked endorsement deals with the company Thursday.

Chris Gronkowski announced the signing of the three UA athletes via his Instagram page, promoting the trio as the first collegiate athletes to endorse his product via NIL.

Ice Shaker, which was featured on ABC's Shark Tank in 2017, received a $150,000 investment from the show's executive producer Mark Cuban and reached sales as high $3 million the following year. The product says that its "the perfect shaker bottle" for protein shakes and other drinks.

Chris Gronkowski played at the UA from 2007-2009 before moving on the NFL, where he suited up for multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

