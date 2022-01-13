 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals
top story editor's pick
Arizona Wildcats NIL deals

Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals

3 Arizona Wildcats athletes ink NIL deal

 Graphic via Ice Shaker

Former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski, the brother of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and owner of Ice Shaker, has signed three Wildcats athletes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Arizona football players Ma'jon Wright and Christian Young and UA softball player Janelle Meoño all inked endorsement deals with the company Thursday.

Chris Gronkowski announced the signing of the three UA athletes via his Instagram page, promoting the trio as the first collegiate athletes to endorse his product via NIL.

Ice Shaker, which was featured on ABC's Shark Tank in 2017, received a $150,000 investment from the show's executive producer Mark Cuban and reached sales as high $3 million the following year. The product says that its "the perfect shaker bottle" for protein shakes and other drinks.

Chris Gronkowski played at the UA from 2007-2009 before moving on the NFL, where he suited up for multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News