Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton helps provide meals for Talking Stick Resort Arena employees
Suns center takes part in Giving Tuesday

Kings Suns Basketball

Deandre Ayton shoots over Sacramento’s Dewayne Dedmon. The Phoenix Suns center is being pushed by teammate Frank Kaminsky, an Arizona Wildcats postseason nemesis, to add the occasional 3-pointer to his offensive repertoire.

 Photos by Rick Scuteri / The Associated Press

Former Arizona Wildcats star Deandre Ayton is making Cinco de Mayo one to remember for employees at Talking Stick Resort Arena. 

As part of #GivingTuesdayNow, Ayton is teaming up with Ocean 44, a local Phoenix restaurant, to donate dinner for the essential staff of the Phoenix Suns' home arena that have continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I’m happy to support Ocean 44, one of my favorite restaurants, while sending a small token of appreciation to all the staff who are taking care of the arena until we can get back on the court,” Ayton said in a press release.

The Wildcast, Episode 262: On Arizona's international recruiting, 'Last Dance' doc, and Adia Barnes' vision

Giving Tuesday is a recent movement launched with the goal of creating a 'global generosity movement' on May 5 to support those in need during the ongoing pandemic.

Ayton becomes the latest high-profiled athlete to contribute to the local community in Phoenix, joining Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and more. 

 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

Tags

