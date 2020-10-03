Ex-Wildcat Jace Whittaker promoted to Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster

Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Jace Whittaker will available for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they were adding Whittaker to the active 53-man roster after he spent the the first three weeks of the season on the team's practice squad.

We have promoted CB Jace Whittaker and RB Jonathan Ward to our 53-man roster. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 3, 2020

Though the 5-foot-11-inch defensive back is on the active roster, there's no guarantee he is in uniform for the game as NFL teams can only have 47 players suit up.

After playing cornerback for the Wildcats from 2015-2019, Whittaker went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but signed with the Cardinals as a free agent shortly after.

Whittaker was cut from the team on Sept. 5, but then signed to the practice squad the next day.

In his last season as a Wildcat, Whittaker started all 12 games at corner and ranked second on the team with three interceptions.

If he plays Sunday, it would mark his NFL debut.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.