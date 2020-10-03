 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Jace Whittaker promoted to Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster
Wildcats in NFL

Ex-Wildcat Jace Whittaker promoted to Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster

Cardinals travel to Carolina on Sunday

UCLA Arizona Football

Jace Whittaker finished his senior season with three interceptions, 55 tackles and a sack.

 Rick Scuteri / The Associated Press 2019

Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Jace Whittaker will available for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they were adding Whittaker to the active 53-man roster after he spent the the first three weeks of the season on the team's practice squad.

Though the 5-foot-11-inch defensive back is on the active roster, there's no guarantee he is in uniform for the game as NFL teams can only have 47 players suit up.

After playing cornerback for the Wildcats from 2015-2019, Whittaker went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but signed with the Cardinals as a free agent shortly after. 

Whittaker was cut from the team on Sept. 5, but then signed to the practice squad the next day. 

In his last season as a Wildcat, Whittaker started all 12 games at corner and ranked second on the team with three interceptions.

If he plays Sunday, it would mark his NFL debut. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

