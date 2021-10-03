Ex-Wildcat Jada Talley helps visiting USC soccer team stop Arizona

Former Arizona Wildcat Jada Talley scored the go-ahead goal against her old team, and No. 21-ranked USC tacked on two more late goals after that in a 4-1 win over the UA soccer team Sunday.

Talley, who scored 24 goals for Arizona between 2017-20, found the net in the 69th minute to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead. Visiting USC later scored in the 80th and 84th minutes to break the game open.

UA got on the scoreboard first, as Jenna Studer scored off an assist by Madison Goerlinger to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute.

Arizona (3-7, 0-3 Pac-12) has lost four straight games. It will try to end the skid with a game at Oregon (6-1-4, 1-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

USC (8-2, 3-0) has won seven straight overall. The Trojans outshot UA 23-6.

Arizona Wildcats 2021 schedule

Record: 3-7 overall, 0-3 in Pac-12

Friday, Aug. 20: Utah Valley 2, Arizona 0

Friday, Aug. 27: Arizona 2, NAU 1

Thursday, Sept. 2: LSU 2, Arizona 0

Sunday, Sept. 5: Arizona 3, Cal State Northridge 2

Thursday, Sept. 9: Texas Tech 2, Arizona 1