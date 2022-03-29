Ex-Wildcat Lorena Ochoa, 13 LPGA founders will soon be in the LPGA Hall of Fame after criteria change

Lorena Ochoa is on her way to the desert again, and what a celebration it will be at the Chevron Championship as she’s finally getting into the LPGA Hall of Fame. As Golfweek first reported, the LPGA has announced that the 10-year requirement that kept Ochoa out of the Hall has been removed by the tour’s Hall of Fame committee.

Players must amass 27 points and play 10 years to gain entry into the LPGA’s Hall of Fame. Ochoa, a former Arizona Wildcats star, amassed 37 points in seven years before retiring in 2010.

“The Hall of Fame Committee wanted to understand why the 10-year rule was originally instituted, so we talked to the other Hall of Famers about the reasoning,” said Beth Daniel, an LPGA Hall of Famer and member of the LPGA Hall of Fame Committee in a statement.

“I spoke to Carol Mann right before she passed away. Carol was president of the LPGA when the rule was set up and said it was because they needed players at that time to keep playing to keep the spotlight on the Tour. I think we have seen that the Tour is strong enough now that we don’t need that requirement, so the committee decided to do away with it. If you make the Hall of Fame in less than 10 years, more power to you. We shouldn’t keep you out of the Hall of Fame for that reason.”