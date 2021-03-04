Ex-Wildcat Nico Mannion to make first NBA start Thursday night

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion will get his first NBA start for the Golden State Warriors Thursday night and he'll do so in the same state he played college and high school hoops.

Mannion was announced as the Warriors' starting point guard for the team's road matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Played high school ball in Arizona.Played college ball in Arizona.Tonight, @niccolomannion makes his first NBA start in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/5eiP1BpSl9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2021

Steph Curry (rest) will not play in Golden State's final game before the All-Star break, opening the door for the second-round pick to earn a heavy share of minutes at point guard versus the Suns.

Mannion has been on a two-way contract in his rookie year with the Warriors, rotating between the franchise's G-League team and being used as a role player in Golden State.