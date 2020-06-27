Expert: If NCAA athletes follow protocols, there should be a football season

While the growing number of college football players testing positive for coronavirus is a cause for concern, one expert says the 2020 season is far from doomed.

Since the NCAA announced that voluntary practices could resume June 1, players have tested positive at LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Kansas State, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, South Florida, Texas State and Troy, according to Inside Higher Education.

But these positive tests at the onset are exactly why schools are doing testing up front, and aren’t at all unexpected, said Dr. Rand McClain, a Southern California-based physician specializing in regenerative and sports medicine.

In fact, McClain said, if student-athletes follow the protocols put into place by their schools, they’ll actually be more protected than the general public.

A few weeks ago, 20 Arizona Wildcat football players resumed voluntary workouts, with the rest of the team being phased in each Monday and the whole squad set to be assembled by July 6.

The players are being split into pods of 10 and will maintain at least 6 — and ideally 15 — feet of separation at all times, train outdoors or in open-air environments and wear masks during all activities, including exercise. During the first phase of the University of Arizona’s return-to-play plan, there will be minimal use of equipment and no shared spaces, including locker rooms.

The streak of positive tests coincided with a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s leading infectious disease expert, that football may not be possible this fall unless players are isolated in a “bubble” set apart from the general public.