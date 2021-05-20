Familiarity should help Cats as they play for NCAA title in Scottsdale

The Wildcats played Grayhawk before the NCAA Regionals to get a feel for the Scottsdale course.

“What stood out for me at Grayhawk is the elevated greens — there were so many of them,” Starkute said. “Also, the greens themselves: They were very big and very undulated. I think short game is going to be the main focus of this championship.”

Vivian Hou and Yu-Sang Hou added that Grayhawk was very similar to other courses they’ve played, like Talking Stick Golf Course. Their familiarity with the course, and others like it, could give the Wildcats an advantage.

“We are used to this type of grass, we are used to this type of temperatures, we are used to seeing a golf course visually have desert left desert right off the tee, which is very much Grayhawk,” Ianello said. “We do we do have an advantage because I think our players are not going to be as intimidated by the setting … a lot of people can’t take the heat. A lot of people visually don’t like desert golf, and our ladies play it every day. It’s a huge advantage.”

Adding to Arizona’s momentum is the way the Wildcats advanced to the championships. They posted a 5-under par in the final round of the NCAA Regionals to finish fifth; the top six teams moved on.