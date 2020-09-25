Fan-less football 'a tremendous challenge' for UA athletic department facing financial trouble

“I believe we will have to do additional reductions inside the athletic operations,” Heeke said. “We’re reliant upon our own revenues, not those that come from the university … so we’ll have to really look at that. It’s very critical.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 arranged a loan program for member schools to borrow up to $83 million each at a 3.75% interest rate. Heeke said Arizona has continued to look into that possibility “very, very closely” but that no determination has been made.

Some projections in a postponed football season included fans being allowed at 25%-35% capacity. Now that percentage is zero. Heeke said he’s grateful that many fans have donated back the amount of their ticket purchases or agreed to accept credits for future tickets, but declined to say how much that might offset the lack of gate revenue.

“We’ve had great support,” Heeke said. “The majority of our fans have said, ‘We want to stand by the program. I want to help you through this very difficult time.’ Football is a significant revenue producer for us and I’ve been very pleased and very appreciative of what many of our fans have decided to do, supporting the overall athletic program.”