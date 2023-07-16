The FC Tucson men continued their dominant run Saturday at home. But in the end, despite losing just once this season and winning their final five matches, FCT missed out on the postseason due to just a handful of goals.

FC Tucson (7-1-4) beat Arizona Arsenal SC 5-1 Saturday at Kino North to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

“It was a dominant performance. We kept showing this time and time,” FC Tucson midfielder Carlos Armendariz said. “At home we were a team that teams feared. Coming into Tucson — the crowd, they were with us every single game and they just brought everything for the team here.”

FC Tucson finished tied for second in the USL League Two Southwest Division with 25 points. But they missed out on one of the two playoff spots based on overall goal differential. FC Tucson had a plus-16 goal differential, while the Ventura County Fusion’s was plus-19.

Redlands FC won the division title with a 4-1 win over the Fusion on Saturday to finish with 26 points.

FC Tucson finished the season outscoring opponents 20-3 and their only loss this year was in May; that was before the entirety of their roster, some who play for NCAA Division I college programs, had arrived in Southern Arizona.

“I think the results and the way we got those results says a lot,” FC Tucson head coach Mark Biagi said. “Once we got all these guys here and once they got a little bit rhythm and again, we were unstoppable.

“And obviously the unfortunate piece is that we’re not able to make it through to the playoffs,” Biagi added. “But certainly we are a playoff caliber team. We’re just not going to be able to show that this year.”

Armendariz opened up Saturday’s scoring in the 15th minute off a corner kick from forward Adrian Camacho. Armendariz celebrated by donning a luchador mask that a team employee handed him at midfield.

“It was something that was supposed to happen last game but we forgot to bring it out,” Armendariz said. “First one to score puts it on and luckily enough I was the one who scored.”

In the 30th minute, Armendariz scored again, this time on a side volley assisted by midfielder Vilius Labutis.

“They have the recipe — the recipe for success, especially late — (by) having a style and a tempo that dictates possession and creates chances and being goal dangerous early,” Biagi said.

FC Tucson tied Arsenal (2-8-2) 2-2 on the road on May 24 and beat the gunners 6-2 on July 3 at home.

FC Tucson’s next goal was in the 51st minute, by midfielder Duvan Canchila.

“This group is very attacking-minded. The style we play is going to create a lot of chances and certainly once we got clicking we were pretty unstoppable,” Biagi said.

Next in the 64th minute FC Tucson forward Brendan Clark scored, off a cross from defender Tommy Silva.

Arsenal defender Bryce Backlund scored a couple minutes later to end FCT’s bid for a fourth clean sheet in their last five games.

FC Tucson finished the season 8-0-1 overall at home, including 5-0-1 in league play, in the friendly confines of Kino North Stadium.

“At home we were a very tough team and this group is a special group of players,” Biagi said.

FC Tucson forward Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored in the first minute of stoppage time to mark the third time this season the team has scored at least five goals.

FC Tucson started the season with two draws, including a 1-1 tie at Redlands and the 4-0 loss at Ventura County before starting their undefeated streak.

"It’s unfortunate for this group because we’re really playing well but early on we let some points slip away from us,” Biagi said. “Sometimes that’s the way the game goes."

The Fusion, the defending League Two champions, limped into the playoffs, losing their last two games. Redlands finished first in the division but lost 3-0 to FC Tucson last week.

Armendariz said FC Tucson would have gone deep in the playoffs.

“I think I heard that in there that we were going to host if we made it,” he said. “I think no team would’ve came close to us here at home with our fanbase.”

Corner kicks

• Earlier on Saturday FC Tucson’s academy beat Arsenal 6-0 to clinch the Golden Sahuaro Trophy. The competition was between the two club’s men, women and academy sides.

FC Tucson won 17 points to five. The men’s team hoisted the trophy after their win over Arsenal on Saturday.

• This is FC Tucson’s eighth season in the USL League Two or PDL. They finished first or second in their division every season except for a fifth place in 2013.

The Men in Black reached the conference final four times.

• The FC Tucson women went undefeated at home too. The academy team is undefeated at home so far, with a couple games left.