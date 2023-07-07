FC Tucson forward José Contell celebrated his first Fourth of July in the States by bringing his own offensive fireworks to the party.

The Valencia, Spain, native tallied a hat trick in FC Tucson’s 6-2 win over Arizona Arsenal SC Monday in the club’s annual Independence Day game — one featuring postgame fireworks, of course.

“It was a very good environment,” Contell said. “I love fireworks. I’m from Valencia (and) we’re used to fireworks there so I really liked the environment with like all the fans coming to the field, we could like hang out with them, spend some time with them, with the kids and then see all the community together, that was really cool.”

Contell, a redshirt junior-to-be at UCLA, came to the U.S. after he played center forward and wing for Valencia CF’s U19 Team and Division de Honor Juvenil, the top youth league in Spain for Universidad Catolica de Valencia. He also played in the UEFA Youth League against clubs like Chelsea and Ajax.

“Jose’s been great,” said FC Tucson head coach Mark Biagi. “From the first day he’s been here, his energy and his experience in the locker room, on the field, have been massive for us.

“Whether he’s sitting on the bench, whether he’s playing the game, whether he’s starting, whether he’s coming in as a sub — his energy, his excitement for the game, his love for his teammates has been top notch.”

The third-place FC Tucson men (5-1-4, 19 points) host second-place Redlands FC (6-1-2, 20 points) Saturday at 7 p.m. as the race for the second playoff spot in the Southwest Division heats up.

Contell has played in five games for FC Tucson, scoring four goals. He also had one on June 28 at Capo FC.

The change of climate from Los Angeles was tough at first, Contell said, but he added that FC Tucson coaches and players, especially UCLA teammate and FC Tucson defender Tommy Silva, helped the Spaniard get acclimated to Tucson. Silva is from Tucson and played for the Men in Black in 2020 when they were professionals.

The two Bruins even celebrated Contell’s scores with flips together.

“Tommy told me that Tucson was a pro team and at the end I can tell how they prepare everything how they organize everything,” Contell said. “You can tell that they were a pro team and that they want to be a pro team again and that’s something that’s really important for me in order to make a decision.”

The international development studies major is a three-time UCLA Director’s Honor Roll selection and 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. He led the Bruins in points, shots on goal and was tied for first in goals and game-winning goals.

Last season UCLA reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

“I feel like we are getting a very good team,” Contell said. “We all are working on the same path, we are working on the same way.”

Although they made the move east from Westwood in June after UCLA’s quarter ended, Silva started helping Contell get ready for Tucson in the spring.

“We are very, very good friends, we are pretty close at UCLA and here we’re always hanging out together and then we also really like to play together on the field,” Contell said. “Now we are playing on the same side, the left side of the field and for sure that’s something that I think is helping me here to feel more comfortable while playing soccer and also in order to get used to the new community here in Tucson.”

Corner kicks

FC Tucson tied Redlands 1-1 on May 13 in the league opener at Dodge Stadium in Redlands, Calif.

FCT has a seven-game unbeaten streak, including three wins in a row. It is 6-0-1 at home, including friendlies.

On Sunday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park, FC Tucson is hosting a Barrio to Barrio event. There will be a free two-hour soccer clinic and other activities like food trucks and autograph signings. Register for the clinic at fctucson.com.

