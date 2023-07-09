A dominant first half Saturday allowed the FC Tucson men to cruise to its fourth straight win and continue moving up the table.

FC Tucson (6-1-4) beat Redlands FC 3-0 at Kino North Stadium to move past Redlands into second place in the USL League Two’s Southwest Division.

“It’s something we’ve been working on the whole week, the whole second half of the season,” FC Tucson midfielder Carlos Armendariz said. “This team is finally on the rise and I think we’re meeting our peak at the right time.”

FC Tucson also has an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Redlands (6-2-2) has two games left, first against the Southern California Seahorses (2-6-1) at home, then at the first-place Ventura County Fusion (8-1-1). FC Tucson has one league game left — this Saturday at home against Arizona Arsenal (2-7-2).

Against Redlands, FC Tucson forward Adrian Camacho opened up the scoring in the 13th minute. Forward Gyorgy Kamaras got the assist.

“We know that at our home we need to play a rhythm and it’s very important for us to score at the beginning of the game,” Camacho said. “So that’s why we started with very high rhythm and everything and we found two early goals so that was very, very good for us.”

That second goal did come just 10 minutes later, with FC Tucson forward José Contell scoring in the 23rd minute.

Armendariz scored FCT’s third goal of the first half in the 30th minute off an assist from Contell.

“When things are going well they’re fun to watch and pretty hard to stop,” FC Tucson head coach Mark Biagi said.

FC Tucson’s last loss was May 26, a 4-0 defeat at defending League Two champion Ventura County.

“The guys are loose during training but there’s still that competitiveness and that drive to be good and be great,” Biagi said. “They’re really coming together in this locker room and you can see when they’re on the field. They’re having fun. They’re enjoying the ball. They’re enjoying each other, they’re enjoying playing the game.”

Armendariz says the streaks are due to their faith.

“It’s the belief, I think everyone from No. 1 all the way to No. 22. It’s belief,” Armendariz said. “Everyone’s been believing. Everyone bought in and everyone fights for each other now.”

Armendariz, who is from San Francisco and plays for Cal State Bakersfield, is no stranger to FC Tucson.

“I’ve been following FC Tucson since their PDL days,” Armendariz said. “So it’s nice coming and playing for them and the badge.”

FC Tucson played in the Premier Development League (PDL) from 2012-18. FCT moved to USL League One in 2019, and the PDL became USL League Two in 2019.

FC Tucson’s next game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. That’s a non-league friendly at Mica Mountain High School against Coronado AC out of Sierra Vista.

Saturday’s season finale against Arsenal is at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson Women closed out the regular season with a 1-0 loss at SC del Sol on Friday night. It finished third in the table as Royals AZ beat the El Paso Surf 6-1 on Saturday to move into the second and final playoff spot.

• FC Tucson’s academy team beat Arizona Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday on the road. With the win, FC Tucson increased its lead in the Golden Sahuaro Trophy race to 11-5 with two games left, one League Two and one academy to go.

Photos: FC Tucson ride three first half strikes in a shutout win over Redlands FC, USL League Two