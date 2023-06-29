FC Tucson Women’s undefeated run ended on Wednesday night — a result that makes their home finale even more important.

FC Tucson (3-1-2) lost 2-0 at Arizona Arsenal, dropping to third place. FCTW had previously defeated Arsenal 2-0 at home on June 14.

The FC Tucson Women host Utah Royals FC Arizona (2-2-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium in the team’s last home game of the regular season. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw on June 10 at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep High School.

Although FC Tucson beat SC del Sol 4-2 at home on June 16, del Sol (4-1-0) leads the Women’s Professional Soccer League’s five-team Desert Conference with 12 points in five games played. The Arsenal (4-3-0) also have 12 points after their win over FCTW, but they have played seven games.

FCTW is a point back with 11 points, and Royals is in fourth place with seven. The Valley-based Royals program is the official youth academy of Utah Royals FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and are owned by the same group that owns Real Salt Lake of the MLS and the Utah Royals.

After Friday’s Home finale, FC Tucson closes out the 2023 regular season at del Sol on July 7. Del Sol’s other remaining games are the Royals on July 1 and Arsenal on July 8.

Finale discounts

Friday’s game is Fan Appreciation Night at Kino North and the savings started early.

Tickets for the game are 30 percent off on FCTucson.com. Additionally, game jerseys of the women’s team (also available in men’s and youth cut/sizes) are on sale on the website.

FC Tucson men cap Capo

While the women lost on Wednesday, FC Tucson’s men’s side picked up a crucial three points.

FC Tucson (3-1-4) beat Capo FC 2-0 on the road in the first leg of their California road trip this week.

FC Tucson struck first when forward Jose Contell scored in the 28th minute. Then in the 32nd minute, FC Tucson forward Gyorgy Kamaras got a goal.

FC Tucson is on five match unbeaten streak and Wednesday’s win was their first on the road of the season. They are 1-1-3 away and 5-0-1 at home this season, including friendlies.

FC Tucson sits in third place in the USL League 2 behind the Ventura County Fusion (7-1-1, 22 points) and Redlands FC (5-1-2, 17 points) with 11 points. The top two teams in the six-team Southwest Division make the playoffs.

Capo FC (1-7-2, five points) is last and lost 2-0 at FC Tucson on June 3.

Friday at the Southern California Seahorses is FC Tucson’s final road game of the regular season. They finish with four home dates in July, though one, July 11 versus Coronado AC at Micah Mountain, is a friendly.

FC Tucson beat the Seahorses 2-1 at home on June 9. The Seahorses (2-5-1) sit at fifth in the table with seven points.

FC Tucson hosts Redlands on July 8. They tied 1-1 at Dodge Stadium (CQ) on May 13.

Golden Sahuaro Trophy update

Wednesday’s result also evened the Golden Sahuaro Trophy competition.

The Golden Sahuaro Trophy is awarded as part of a Tucson versus Phoenix rivalry between FC Tucson and Arizona Arsenal organizations. In the eight regular season match ups the two clubs play, across the WPSL, USL League Two and USL Academy, three points will be awarded for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss.

Arsenal’s win evened the competition at five points apiece.

Arizona Arsenal and FCTW women split their meetings this season, with FC Tucson winning 2-0 at home on June 14.

The academies kicked off the competition on May 24 when they tied 3-3. Then that night the FC Tucson men and Arizona Arsenal drew 2-2.

The Golden Sahuaro Trophy has not been contested since 2013. FC Tucson are the holders after they beat Phoenix FC 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The remaining Golden Sahuaro games — one academy and two League Two meetings — are in Tucson.

Free clinic

FC Tucson will take a break from their busy schedule to host a clinic on Sunday.

The women play at home on Friday and the men on Monday but on Sunday they will host a free clinic sponsored by Banner Health at 8 a.m.