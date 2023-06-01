It’s a busy weekend for FC Tucson, starting with the women’s side beginning its campaign to reclaim its conference crown.

On Friday and Saturday, the FC Tucson women's and men's team have their league home openers, and on Saturday and Sunday, Tucson will host the Hank Steinbrecher Cup, the men’s amateur national championship.

“Obviously it’s an honor to be such a center of soccer in this country, especially having the Hank Steinbrecher Cup," said FC Tucson president Jon Pearlman. "... Obviously, our focus is on putting together great events and letting people see all the great soccer that this country has at the pre-professional level. So it’s really exciting to be a part of it. Obviously, we’re focusing on getting two wins for our teams."

FC Tucson Women host the El Paso Surf on Friday night at Kino North Stadium in the season opener.

FC Tucson Women's head coach Kelly Pierce said the team is ready to get going in the Women's Premier Soccer League.

“It’s right around the corner, dropped off on us quickly, a lot of players are just getting in (Wednesday) and (Thursday) but it’s all coming together slowly but surely, we’re excited," Pierce said Wednesday.

The 2023 season comes after a disappointing end to last season. The FC Tucson Women went 3-1-3 and, after missing a game due to a rainout, finished the year on a four-game winless streak to end up third in the Desert Conference of the WPSL.

The loss to Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club in the season’s penultimate game ended its 18-game WPSL unbeaten streak and was its first defeat since 2019.

“I think everyone’s excited and everyone kind of have a chip on their shoulder from last season,” said midfielder Kourtney Kutscher. “So I think it’s a little motivating having the group back together and having a lot of returners.”

The third-place finish was the team's worst since 2017. The FC Tucson Women placed first in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Kourtney Kutscher, the club’s Most Valuable Player award winner last year, is among a group of returners that includes the twin backline duo of Laura and Priscilla Pimienta.

Laura Pimienta was tabbed their Defensive Player of the Year.

Kourtney Kutscher will be joined in the midfield by a familiar face.

“We have a lot of returners, a lot of the older players coming back,” Pierce said. “We now have two sets of twins this season with Kourtney and her sister Krystal coming in and then Laura and Priscilla of course and then we also have the other side of it with a bunch of young girls where it’s their first time being here. So it’s a good mix, diverse group.”

The Pimientas went to Mountain View High School and the UA. The Kutschers are from Temecula, Calif. and attended Cal State Northridge.

“It’s awesome, we haven’t played together since 2016, so this will be our first time playing together in the midfield again,” Kourtney Kutscher said. “I’m excited because we have a different connection there, being identical twins obviously.”

Led by defending champion SC del Sol out of Phoenix, FC Tucson’s Desert Conference has remained the same, except that Atomic City FC is out of the league and has been replaced by Royals AZ.

Royals AZ, from Mesa, is the official youth academy of Utah Royals FC of the NWSL and is owned by the same group that owns Real Salt Lake of the MLS and the Utah Royals.

“I think it’s gonna be really tough,” Pierce said. “Arsenal is always challenging, Del Sol is always challenging, El Paso we never know what we’re going to get and they’re always a solid team but the new team coming in from what we hear is another strong team, competitive coming out of Phoenix is always a challenge so we’re looking forward to it.”

Corner kicks

It’s the 10th season for the team and the 25th for the league. The FC Tucson Women started in 2013 as Tucson Soccer Academy FC and then in 2015 joined FC Tucson. The WPSL launched in 1998.

The team didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Friday’s match is Women in Leadership Night.

FCTW’s schedule features four home games: three on Fridays and one on a Wednesday.