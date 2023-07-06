FC Tucson Women get a rare second chance this weekend.

FCTW (3-1-3) closes out the regular season at SC del Sol (4-2-0), again. It will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Reach 11 Sports Complex in Phoenix.

"I don’t know. I was kind of wondering after seeing the schedule again because it’s happened multiple times,” FC Tucson head coach Kelly Pierce said when asked if the league schedules SC del Sol for FC Tucson’s regular season finale on purpose. “I think it’s always a good rivalry with them, they get tons of talented players. So I know it’s going to be a really good game (and) come down to the wire I’m sure like it does every year.”

Last year FC Tucson had to settle for a 1-1 draw at del Sol when they needed to win.

This year FCTW also needs the full three points to continue their season.

“We are so lucky that with all our ties and fumbles that we’ve been able to get this chance,” FC Tucson midfielder Naija Bruckner said. “Obviously that’s part of this week. Rosters are constantly changing. You never know what a team’s going to be like but we can’t control what del Sol comes out with but we need to control what we come out with.”

After starting the season undefeated, FC Tucson finds itself in a mini slump. They are on a three-game winless streak after they tied the El Paso Surf on the road, lost 2-0 to Arizona Arsenal and then tied Utah Royals FC Arizona 1-1.

A day after the draw in Tucson though, the Royals beat del Sol 3-0 to set up a three-way tie for first place in the Desert Conference. The top two teams make the playoffs.

“After Arsenal we were a little bit down on ourselves,” FC Tucson defender Priscilla Pimienta said. “We’re just not getting the results that we wanted. But after hearing that the Royals had beat del Sol, I mean it just gives us high hopes for what we can do and we’re going in with more energy for this next game.”

FC Tucson beat del Sol 4-2 at home on June 16. Last season FC Tucson finished third, going 3-1-3, and getting 12 points after they had a game rained out, lost their second to last game and tied del Sol, who ended up winning the conference.

This season del Sol sits atop the WPSL’s Desert Conference based on goal differential. FC Tucson and Arizona Arsenal (4-3-0) both have 12 points and the Royals have 11.

Del Sol closes out the season with the FCTW game on Friday and then Arsenal on Saturday.

"It’s a tight race right now, which is never surprising,” Pierce said. “This (conference) I feel like we’re always neck and neck and it always comes down to us and del Sol at the end as our final game.”

FC Tucson midfielder Kourtney Kutscher, the club’s Most Valuable Player award winner last season, was suspended for the Royals game but will be back on Friday. Additionally, midfielder Jaden Bailey, known for her flip throw in, could be back after missing close to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

“Even if we only get it for a little bit that will be nice to have,” Pierce said.

The third-place finish last year was their worst since they 2017 as they were first in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The loss to Arsenal in the last season’s penultimate game ended their 18 game WPSL unbeaten streak and was their first defeat since 2019.

This year they hope to avoid another third-place ending.

“We never like to count on the other team to do the work for us but of course we’ll take what we can get,” Bruckner said. “I think it just inspired us a lot … No one likes tying game after game.

“It’s better than losing but it just makes everyone want that final win even more and I think we’re really motivated,” she added. “We have a solid team and a lot of players are about to leave so everybody wants win this last one.”

