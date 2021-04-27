FC Tucson Women to return for 2021 season, tryouts to be held in May

After a year-long hiatus, FC Tucson Women will play in this summer's Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the club announced Tuesday.

The WPSL decided for forgo the 2020 season due to the pandemic but are returning in 2021 for an eight-match schedule starting in June.

FC Tucson is building its roster through tryouts which will be held on May 16 at Kino Sports Complex. Interested players can register for the tryout at fctucson.com/fctwomentrials.

FC Tucson's first match of the season is set for June 4 at Kino North Stadium against El Paso Surf. The team will have three more home matches and four away matches.

Kelly Pierce, a former FC Tucson Women player and captain, is returning as the club's coach after leading the team to a 6-1-1 record in 2019 and earning WPSL Desert Division Coach of the Year honors.

The 2021 season marks FC Tucson Women's sixth year in the WPSL. The club has an overall record of 26-11-8 and reached the WPSL Regional Finals for the West Region in 2018.

“Our women’s side is a major piece of our club and I can’t wait to see much more success for Kelly Pierce and her staff," FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said. "This club is committed to growing the game at all levels and this commitment would not be possible without FC Tucson Women.”

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

