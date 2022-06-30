 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tucson Women working to shore up late-game strategies as playoffs approach

Ashly Martinez has been "like a little secret weapon" for FC Tucson's women's team, coach Kelly Pierce said.

 Chris Hook, FC Tucson

When FC Tucson's women's team took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 85th minute against top-seed SC del Sol back on June 19, a victory seemed all but assured. Kate Connelly had found the back of the net on a crossing assist from Ellie Robinson to put FC Tucson in position to win its fourth game of the season.

Then the club gave up two quick, unlikely goals: One in the 89th minute, then the tying one in the 93rd. FC Tucson's women were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The team’s 18-game unbeaten streak stayed intact, but it was a reminder that there’s always work to be done.

“I think they got a little complacent, a little too comfortable,” FC Tucson coach Kelly Pierce said. “It was painful, for sure.”

FC Tucson (3-0-2) has two games remaining in the WPSL regular season, starting with Friday’s home finale against Arizona Arsenal. FC Tucson sits just two points behind SC del Sol for first place in the Desert Conference; the two teams will meet July 9 in Phoenix for the regular-season finale.

“Hopefully we’ve moved on from our mistakes,” Pierce said. “Just knowing how to manage the clock and knowing when to hold on to the ball and keep possession.”

Last weekend would have been the ideal time for those errors to be cleaned up, but storms and lightning in Tucson forced the club’s home game against Atomic City FC to be canceled. The two teams were unable to schedule a makeup game, leaving FC Tucson one game short of a full eight scheduled by the league and a potential loss of three crucial points in the standings.

“It was just really unfortunate for both teams,” Pierce said.

While FC Tucson tries to shake off the sting of the last two weeks, there have been plenty of positives for the club since the season began in late May.

Hope Hisey, reigning Western Desert Region Goalkeeper of the Year, is once again playing at a high caliber with two shutouts in four games in net.

“She’s come up huge for us several times,” Pierce said. “She’s always has a good head on her shoulders.”

Maddy Smith has also rotated in net and held Atomic City FC scoreless in a game on June 11.

One of the club’s newest — and most impactful — additions this year has been Ashly Martinez, who played for the U19 Mexican National Team. Martinez scored in the team’s first game of the year at El Paso then had an assist in the home opener a week later. She got her second goal on June 19 against SC del Sol.

“She can come in and shock (the opponent),” Pierce said. “She’s like a little secret weapon.”

The defense has been even more of a strength for FC Tucson during stretches of the year. The backline, anchored by Laura Pimenta and Micaela Hornstein, has kept opponents in check to go along with Hisey’s goalkeeping. The four goals allowed in five games by FC Tucson are tied for the fewest in the region.

The pieces are there for FC Tucson to continue its dominant run in the WPSL as the playoffs draw nearer. Now, it's a matter of putting them all together and shoring up its late-game strategy.

“It's been a really competitive season, which is really good for us,” Pierce said. “But there's never something too small to discuss or go over.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Friday

Who: Arizona Arsenal (3-1-1) at FC Tucson Women (3-0-2)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kino North Stadium

Toia makes 2022 debut, but FC Tucson falls at home

Tucson soccer legend Donny Toia made his FC Tucson return on "520 Day" — Part II — but the Richmond Kickers spoiled the storybook debut.

The Kickers beat FC Tucson 1-0 Wednesday night. The former Tucson Soccer Academy, Canyon Del Oro High School and Pima College star entered as a sub in the 75th minute.

“It was good. Obviously, it would be more exciting to come on when we’re winning, but still a good feeling to come back, be on the pitch and help out the team as much as possible,” said Toia, a former Major League Soccer standout.

Wednesday's match was originally scheduled for May 20 — 5/20 — but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues with the Kickers. The delay allowed Toia, signed earlier this month, to make his USL League One debut on what the club called “520 Day 2.”

“I’m really happy to see Donny back out there,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “I mean, obviously, he’s as disappointed as anybody (with the loss) — but, again, he’s going to mix it up with the best of them. He’s gonna fight every minute, tooth and nail, for the badge and for the city.”

Kickers forward Jonathan Bolanos scored a 60th-minute goal against the run of play, serving as the night's only score. FC Tucson outshot Richmond 14-8 and had 57.4% of the possession, but couldn't break through. Richmond improved to 6-4-3, which Tucson fell to 3-7-2.

“It’s just so disappointing to have that kind of controlled effort against a top team, really absolutely dominate play, absolutely control every facet of the game,” Pearlman said. “But again, it’s a game of the scoring, I’m disappointed for the fans, I’m disappointed not int he effort but just in the final execution, these final moments.”

— James Kelley

