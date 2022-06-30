FC Tucson Women working to shore up late-game strategies as playoffs approach

Toia makes 2022 debut, but FC Tucson falls at home

Tucson soccer legend Donny Toia made his FC Tucson return on "520 Day" — Part II — but the Richmond Kickers spoiled the storybook debut.

The Kickers beat FC Tucson 1-0 Wednesday night. The former Tucson Soccer Academy, Canyon Del Oro High School and Pima College star entered as a sub in the 75th minute.

“It was good. Obviously, it would be more exciting to come on when we’re winning, but still a good feeling to come back, be on the pitch and help out the team as much as possible,” said Toia, a former Major League Soccer standout.

Wednesday's match was originally scheduled for May 20 — 5/20 — but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues with the Kickers. The delay allowed Toia, signed earlier this month, to make his USL League One debut on what the club called “520 Day 2.”

“I’m really happy to see Donny back out there,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “I mean, obviously, he’s as disappointed as anybody (with the loss) — but, again, he’s going to mix it up with the best of them. He’s gonna fight every minute, tooth and nail, for the badge and for the city.”

Kickers forward Jonathan Bolanos scored a 60th-minute goal against the run of play, serving as the night's only score. FC Tucson outshot Richmond 14-8 and had 57.4% of the possession, but couldn't break through. Richmond improved to 6-4-3, which Tucson fell to 3-7-2.

“It’s just so disappointing to have that kind of controlled effort against a top team, really absolutely dominate play, absolutely control every facet of the game,” Pearlman said. “But again, it’s a game of the scoring, I’m disappointed for the fans, I’m disappointed not int he effort but just in the final execution, these final moments.”

