Federal judge dismisses Title IX lawsuit filed against the University of Arizona

The woman said Bradford’s assault on her took place away from the UA campus. She based her claim in the lawsuit on the UA’s knowledge of Bradford’s abuse of the second student to report him to police and a third student who did not file charges, the ruling says.

Because the plaintiff used the UA’s knowledge of prior harassment as the source of the UA’s liability to protect her, she needed to prove that the UA exercised control over the environment of her harassment, which she failed to do during the discovery process, according to the ruling.

“We work very hard to engender trust in the reporting process and an understanding that we want students to report so we can respond with resources and support, knowing that we take complaints seriously, react quickly and endeavor to address their short-term and long-term needs,” said Mary Beth Tucker, the UA’s interim associate vice president of equity and Title IX coordinator.

“The people who work on the front lines of Title IX do so because they care deeply about these issues and want them addressed.”

The second lawsuit, filed in January 2018 by the second student to report Bradford to police, is scheduled to proceed to trial later next month, court records show.

“We also encourage any student needing assistance to access the support resources available at the university, including the assistance of the Dean of Students Office, the Survivor Advocates and our health services,” the UA said in its statement about the ruling.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt.