'Finally!' Ex-Wildcat Haley Moore set to make U.S. Women's Open debut at Olympic

The first time Haley Moore tried to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open was 2014. She has basically tried every year since (sectional qualifying was canceled last year due to COVID-19) and really only came close once.

One thing Moore, 22, has learned over the years is that even par tends to turn out pretty well at these 36-hole marathons.

When Moore made the turn for the last time at Brentwood Country Club on Monday, the wind had died down. She was 3-over par and knew that, with one reachable par 5 and one that she could get close, there was a chance that she could make a big move.

Birdies on three of her last five holes put Moore at even-par 144 for the tournament after rounds of 74-70.

“I think the waiting game is probably the hardest part,” said Moore, who was in the fourth group off.

“By the time I was done the wind was dead, there was absolutely nothing. I thought OK, these girls are going to have a good advantage with no wind.”

When the waiting was over, Moore wound up taking medalist honors with fellow LPGA player Jenny Coleman and amateur Amari Avery, another plyer who will make her USWO debut June 3-6 at Olympic Club.