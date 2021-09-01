First-year coach Becca Moros brings immeasurable experience to Wildcats' soccer program

Hisey believes that the experience Moros offers will help change the culture of the program moving forward.

“I think taking Arizona soccer to the next level is all about how we can have players continue to play after college and create a culture here,” Hisey said. “That shows if you have professional aspirations as the women’s game continues to grow, well this is an institution that you can go to to achieve your dreams because you have a coach that has connections and knows how to get there. I think that’s really important for us in building our program and raising the status of what Arizona soccer is all about.”

Moros hopes to create a stable foundation in the program, establish a "positional possession" style of play — and more.

“I want to empower the players to make decisions on the field autonomously and in live time," she said. "I want to make sure all the players feel respected like they’re being developed and appreciated for their unique qualities that they bring to the team. I also want to create a culture of hard work, commitment to excellence and one where we leave with passion.”

Hisey mentioned repeatedly that Moros is professional as both a coach and leader.