Five Arizona Wildcats named to Softball America Preseason top 100

To say there's a lot of firepower on the Arizona Wildcats softball team in 2021 might be an understatement.

Five players, led by All-American Jessie Harper, were named to the Softball America Preseason top 100 list. The Wildcats are one of two teams in the country to have multiple players ranked in the top 20.

#3 — Jessie Harper (Shortstop)

Harper has a good shot to make history in her senior season as she needs just 19 home runs to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record (95). She led the NCAA with 29 home runs in 2019 and 10 last year before the season was canceled.

In 207 games with UA, Harper has batted .342 with 76 home runs and 206 RBI, and she is a two-time All-American.

#11 — Dejah Mulipola (Catcher)

After spending 2020 training and playing with USA Softball, the decorated catcher makes a celebrated return to Tucson for her senior season. Mulipola is a two-time all-conference catcher of the year winner and has started 179 career games at catcher while at UA.