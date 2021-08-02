Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell of California transfers to AZ Compass Prep

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Already having attracted five-star point guard Kylan Boswell for an unofficial visit on Sunday, the Arizona Wildcats may have another advantage in recruiting him: Boswell has left Corona (Calif.) Centennial to play for AZ Compass Prep as a junior next season.
Ready to work ❤️🔥🐉 @AZCompass_Prep https://t.co/KJPHO1SmFf— Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz) August 3, 2021
Boswell blew up on the recruiting radar over the summer. While picking up an offer from Arizona in June, Boswell helped lead Centennial to the Section 7 championship in Phoenix that month and Team Why Not to the EYBL 16U championships in July.
