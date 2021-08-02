 Skip to main content
Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell of California transfers to AZ Compass Prep

Kylan Boswell

Corona Centennial guard Kylan Boswell is interviewed and photographed after a Section 7 game on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

Already having attracted five-star point guard Kylan Boswell for an unofficial visit on Sunday, the Arizona Wildcats may have another advantage in recruiting him: Boswell has left Corona (Calif.) Centennial to play for AZ Compass Prep as a junior next season.

Boswell blew up on the recruiting radar over the summer. While picking up an offer from Arizona in June, Boswell helped lead Centennial to the Section 7 championship in Phoenix that month and Team Why Not to the EYBL 16U championships in July.

