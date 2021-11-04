 Skip to main content
Five-star PG Kiki Rice commits to UCLA over Arizona, Stanford and others
Arizona Wildcats Recruiting

5-star PG Kiki Rice announcing her commitment to UCLA via Instagram Live.

 Screenshot via Kiki Rice's Instagram stream

Kiki Rice, a five-star point guard and No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to UCLA on Thursday over offers from Arizona, Duke, UConn and Stanford.

UA coach Adia Barnes heavily pursued the point guard from Washington, D.C.

Even with Rice’s decision to go elsewhere, the Wildcats still have a talented incoming freshman class. Maya Nnaji, the No. 9 rated prospect, will be joined by Kailyn Gilbert (No. 31) and Lemyah Hylton (No. 95).

All three are expected to submit their National Letters of Intent when the signing period opens on Wednesday.

