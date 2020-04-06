Five things to know about grad transfer Terrell Brown, newest member of the Arizona Wildcats

Despite putting up efficient scoring numbers for Seattle U, Brown is not regarded as a good 3-point shooter.

He hoisted an average of only two 3-pointers per game and made just 16 of his 55 attempts (29.1%). That percentage would have ranked last on Arizona’s 2019-20 roster for players that attempted at least 40 3-pointers during the season.

He was a walk-on at Seattle U

For Arizona fans unfamiliar with Brown, he was not a highly-touted recruit out of high school in the Seattle area. He won two state championships (2014, 2015) with Garfield High School then went on to play at Shoreline Community College where he led the league with 30 points per game.

In 2018-19, he walked on to SU and earned a scholarship averaging 14.1 points per game. This season as a redshirt junior, Brown led the WAC in scoring and became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

