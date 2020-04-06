Five things to know about grad transfer Terrell Brown, newest member of the Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats made an addition to their 2020-21 roster as they picked up the commitment of Seattle University graduate transfer Terrell Brown.
Brown becomes the seventh grad transfer to join the Wildcats under Sean Miller and fifth in the last three seasons. Here are five more things to know about the addition Brown:
Gives instant depth to the backcourt
The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to join the backcourt rotation that currently features Jemarl Baker, Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, incoming freshman Dalen Terry and junior Brandon Williams — pending Williams fully recovers from knee surgery that kept him out of UA’s 2019-20 season.
He was effective against UA’s shared opponents
In five games against teams that Arizona also played in 2019-20, Brown put up good numbers and averaged 20.2 points for Seattle U.
Nov. 7 at Washington State: 24 points, 10 of 24 FG, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 17 at Washington: 21 points, 9 of 22 FG, 1 of 3 3PT, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 23 vs Long Beach State: 15 points, 5 of 10 FG, 1 of 2 3PT, 1 rebound, 9 assists
Jan. 18 vs New Mexico State: 25 points, 11 of 21 FG, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Feb. 13 at New Mexico State: 16 points, 6 of 18 FG, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Brown was one of the nation’s top scorers
Posting an average of 20.7 points per game, Brown ranked as the 20th best scorer in NCAA Division I basketball. His per-game average was higher than Naismith Trophy winner Obi Toppin from Dayton (20.0) and Pac-12 Player of the Year winner Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (20.5).
Brown scored a career-high 31 points on four separate occasions this past season, and hit double-figures in 28 of 29 games played.
Not a 3-point shooter
Despite putting up efficient scoring numbers for Seattle U, Brown is not regarded as a good 3-point shooter.
He hoisted an average of only two 3-pointers per game and made just 16 of his 55 attempts (29.1%). That percentage would have ranked last on Arizona’s 2019-20 roster for players that attempted at least 40 3-pointers during the season.
He was a walk-on at Seattle U
For Arizona fans unfamiliar with Brown, he was not a highly-touted recruit out of high school in the Seattle area. He won two state championships (2014, 2015) with Garfield High School then went on to play at Shoreline Community College where he led the league with 30 points per game.
In 2018-19, he walked on to SU and earned a scholarship averaging 14.1 points per game. This season as a redshirt junior, Brown led the WAC in scoring and became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
