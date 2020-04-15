Flex plans: How Chris Celona and the UA ticket office have adjusted to unprecedented times

This is the second in a five-part Star series on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives and livelihoods of Tucsonans with ties to the world of sports.

How do you sell tickets for sporting events that could be postponed or canceled? How do you convey calm to customers during a time fraught with anxiety and uncertainty?

Those are some of the challenges Chris Celona and his team face on a daily basis during the coronavirus pandemic. Celona is the University of Arizona’s associate athletic director for ticket sales and customer relationship management. He’s the guy behind your ticket guy.

Celona, 32, came to the UA in June 2017. This spring has presented obstacles no one could have foreseen. But in Celona’s line of work, it’s never about him.

“The biggest thing for us,” he said, “is how are we going to continue to serve our fans and operate for our fans like it’s business as usual?”

Celona and his 14-person ticket team didn’t have much time to prepare a long-range plan. They had to act quickly to meet customers’ needs because the pandemic hit during one of the busiest times of the year for the athletic department.