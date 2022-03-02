10 notes and observations from the Arizona Wildcats' first practice of spring

* The first set of receivers were Dorian Singer (now wearing No. 5), Anthony Simpson and Ma’jon Wright. Newcomers McMillan and Cowing started off with the second team. It’s only a matter of time before they ascend to the starting lineup. McMillan, the four-star recruit from Southern California, was the most impressive player on the field, making a series of acrobatic sideline catches.

* Wright, who excelled on the scout team last year, had a bit of an up-and-down day. He made some tough catches in traffic but also got stripped by Treydan Stukes during 7-on-7. Stukes had an excellent practice, notching a pair of pass breakups during 11-on-11. The former walk-on from the Phoenix area, who had a promising freshman season, looks the part of a starting Pac-12 cornerback.

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman is a human bowling ball. He’s listed at 5-8, 216, and has massive thighs. He showed the ability to get to the edge during 11-on-11 play, and it’ll be fascinating to see defenders try to tackle him once Arizona puts the pads on.