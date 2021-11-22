13 candidates for the Arizona Wildcats DC job, from big names to in-house options

So you want to be the next defensive coordinator of the Arizona Wildcats? There’s an opening.

Don Brown was named head coach at UMass on Monday, returning to a place he coached from 2004-08. Nothing that Brown has four children and 11 grandchildren, all of whom live in Massachusetts, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch called the move “a great opportunity to head back home.” Fisch said the UA athletic department was fully prepared to counter UMass’ offer to keep the 66-year-old “Dr. Blitz” in Tucson.

Brown will coach Arizona’s defense one last time in Saturday’s rivalry game against ASU in Tempe. Fisch is expected to announce Brown’s replacement sometime in the days and weeks after the regular season ends.

Arizona’s well-traveled head coach said there are “plenty of people who are interested in that position.”

“When you’ve coached for as many teams as I have, you know a lot of people,” he added.

So who will be the Wildcats’ next defensive coordinator? These names could be good fits:

The big names

Jimmy Lake

Previous job: Washington’s head coach. Lake was fired earlier this month.