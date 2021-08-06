13 takeaways from Arizona’s first practice of training camp, including latest on QB battle

The Arizona Wildcats held their first practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are 13 notes, observations and other tidbits:

* Will Plummer looked the sharpest among the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Gunner Cruz held the ball too long at times, while newcomer Jordan McCloud’s timing with receivers seemed to be a little off. Coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterbacks, collectively, were just “OK.”

* Tailback Michael Wiley, receiver Jaden Mitchell and tight end Roberto Miranda were among the players who participated in drills after missing time in spring. Wiley got plenty of reps with the first-team offense.

* Receiver Boobie Curry and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace had the most competitive matchups in one-on-ones. Curry did a nice job of using his body to shield off Roland-Wallace.

* Tayvian Cunningham consistently gained separation in one-on-one work. Cunningham always has had speed; Fisch said he has done a good job of adding strength in the offseason.