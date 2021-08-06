13 takeaways from Arizona’s first practice of training camp, including latest on QB battle

The Arizona Wildcats held their first practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are 13 notes, observations and other tidbits:
* Will Plummer looked the sharpest among the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Gunner Cruz held the ball too long at times, while newcomer Jordan McCloud’s timing with receivers seemed to be a little off. Coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterbacks, collectively, were just “OK.”
* Tailback Michael Wiley, receiver Jaden Mitchell and tight end Roberto Miranda were among the players who participated in drills after missing time in spring. Wiley got plenty of reps with the first-team offense.
* Receiver Boobie Curry and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace had the most competitive matchups in one-on-ones. Curry did a nice job of using his body to shield off Roland-Wallace.
* Tayvian Cunningham consistently gained separation in one-on-one work. Cunningham always has had speed; Fisch said he has done a good job of adding strength in the offseason.
* Treydan Stukes, who’s being counted on to provide depth at cornerback, struggled during one-on-ones and appeared to tweak his ankle while leaping to try to deflect a pass.
* Transfer Jerry Roberts got the first look at middle linebacker. Another transfer, Kenny Hebert, worked at strong-side linebacker. Hebert has legitimate length at 6-4. Treshaun Hayward, who only recently joined the team, didn’t get as many reps. When he did, he worked in the middle.
* Isaiah Mays, listed at safety, appeared to be taking reps at nickel corner along with Malik Hausman.
* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford had a superb breakup on a pass to the corner of the end zone from Cruz to Curry.
* Defensive end JB Brown had a late sack of McCloud during full-team red-zone work.
* The offense worked extensively in the red zone, and several formations featured fullback Clay Markoff, a transfer from Washington State.
* Linebacker Jabar Triplett, defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and long snapper Seth MacKellar began practice riding stationary bikes. Triplett is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Barrs had a boot on his right foot at the end of practice. Paris Shand subbed for him with the first-team defensive line.
* Receiver Jamarye Joiner, who’s on the mend from offseason foot surgery, worked exclusively on the side. He’s targeting a return in late September.
* Receiver Ma’jon Wright was not on the roster for the first practice. Wright, who left the team in the offseason before returning, is expected to join the squad at some point during camp.
