15 newcomers to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ spring football game

Something red, something blue and something new.

If your first exposure to the 2022 Arizona Wildcats is coming during Saturday’s spring game at Arizona Stadium, you might not recognize what you see.

Jedd Fisch and his staff have transformed the roster, and many of the newcomers have been on campus since January.

The 14 practices that preceded the spring game featured more talent, competition and playmaking than last year’s spring camp. Arizona needs all of the above after going 1-11 during Fisch’s first season.

Whether they’re playing for the red team or the blue team Saturday, here are 15 newcomers to watch during Arizona’s spring game:

WR Jacob Cowing, No. 2: The transfer from UTEP has lived up to his billing so far. A first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2021, when he caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns, Cowing has proved to be a difficult man to cover. Think Stanley Berryhill III with a little more vertical speed.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, No. 4: Arizona’s highest-rated recruit has been matched up with the Wildcats’ best cornerback, Christian Roland-Wallace, almost every day. They’ve made each other better. McMillan (6-4, 186) has learned that he won’t be able to dominate college corners with size alone. He already has added dimensions to his game.

QB Jayden de Laura, No. 7: Meet Arizona’s new starting quarterback. De Laura came to Tucson with ample experience in the Pac-12, having started 15 games at Washington State the past two seasons. De Laura passed for almost 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Cougars, including a 259-yard, four-TD performance vs. the Wildcats. De Laura got better as spring went along and he became more comfortable in Fisch’s system. De Laura is an aggressive passer who’s willing to take shots downfield. He also can make plays outside the pocket.

CB Ephesians Prysock, No. 7: The four-star freshman from Southern California mainly has run with the third team, a testament to Arizona’s newfound depth at corner. But Prysock has flashed when he’s gotten a chance. He has a projectable frame at 6-3, 174 pounds. With more time and added muscle, he has the potential to be a high-end starter.

LB Anthony Solomon, No. 10: Solomon transferred to Arizona from Michigan, where he mostly played on special teams. The former four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has added bulk (6-1, 221) and is in the mix to start at weak-side linebacker. He has shown the ability to play in space and rush the passer.

QB Noah Fifita, No. 11: McMillan’s teammate at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, Fifta arguably has been the most impressive quarterback in Arizona’s spring camp. Undersized at 5-9, 184 pounds, Fifita has the strongest arm in the QB room. He’s still learning to put touch on the ball, but he already knows how to change his arm angle to get it where it needs to go. He’ll likely start the season as the No. 3 QB, but the arrow is pointing up.

WR Kevin Green Jr., No. 12: Green was committed to USC before signing with Arizona, and it’s easy to see why the Trojans were interested in him. Green is slippery, quick and plays bigger than his listed size (5-10, 159). He and second-year vet Anthony Simpson provide promising depth behind Cowing at slot receiver.

DB DJ Warnell Jr., No. 14: Warnell transferred to Arizona from UCLA. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who also came to Tucson from Westwood, has been using him as a nickel back. Warnell has been battling returnee Gunner Maldonado for that spot. Warnell has plus size at 6-2, 194.

WR AJ Jones, No. 16: Like McMillan, Jones adds size to the Wildcats’ receiver room. Listed at 6-3, 202, Jones has a similarly large catch radius. He has drawn praise from Fisch for his work in the weight room and classroom. Jones made a one-handed TD catch to conclude the final practice of spring Thursday.

RB Jonah Coleman, No. 24: No one made a bigger impression on practice onlookers than Coleman, a quick, powerful runner whose build (5-8, 216) and style are reminiscent of Maurice Jones-Drew. Arizona has ample depth at tailback, but if Coleman continues to progress, it’ll be hard to keep him off the field.

DE Hunter Echols, No. 31: Echols transferred in from USC, where he played for Nansen. (Nansen coached at USC for six seasons before spending the past two at UCLA.) Echols has provided leadership and pass-rushing ability from the hybrid “Cat” edge position. Echols had only 1.5 sacks in four seasons at USC, but Nansen will put him in position to exceed that total this year.

OT Joseph Borjon, No. 62: If you’re wondering who that huge guy is with the second-team offensive line, it’s Borjon. The transfer from Mt. San Antonio College is listed at 6-7, 339, and he appears to be every bit of it. He might not be quite ready for Division I duty, but if he can improve his conditioning and technique, Borjon could be in the mix to start at tackle in 2023.

OG Jonah Savaiinaea, No. 71: Coleman is “Little Jonah” only compared to Savaiinaea, who has ideal dimensions for a guard at 6-4, 337. It’s rare for a true freshman to start on the offensive line, but Savaiinaea is trending in that direction. The UA staff believes it got a steal in Savaiinaea, a three-star recruit from Honolulu.

TE Keyan Burnett, No. 89: The third of four Servite High products joining the UA program this year (linebacker Jacob Manu is coming in summer), Burnett has the potential to be Arizona’s best receiving tight end since Rob Gronkowski. Burnett has prototype size at 6-5, 225, and he already has the ability to pluck the ball out of the air in tight quarters.

DT Tiaoalii Savea, No. 98: Another transfer from UCLA, Savea arrived in Tucson already knowing Nansen’s scheme and expectations. Savea hasn’t cracked Arizona’s first unit yet, but he showed great promise as a freshman for the Bruins (seven tackles in 10 games). At the very least, he’ll be a big part of the rotation at defensive tackle.

Extra points

• Nansen said the defense recorded 23 takeaways in 14 spring practices. Arizona forced only six turnovers last season, tied for fewest in the nation.

• Coleman was a full participant Thursday after working on the side Tuesday. Fellow tailback Jalen John shed the red, no-contact jersey he had been wearing.

• Receivers Ma’jon Wright and Simpson worked on the side, as did Solomon. Linebacker Jerry Roberts was out.

• With Solomon and Roberts not participating, Ammon Allen and Kolbe Cage were the first-team linebackers.

• Before they broke up to go over plays for the spring game, the players ran a series of sprints. When they finished, Fisch proclaimed that spring practice had ended and the coaching staff applauded the players’ effort.

• Attendees at Thursday’s practice included Tedy Bruschi, who will be one of the honorary coaches for the spring game; UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd; UA athletic director Dave Heeke; and Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth, who will call the spring game along with Ted Robinson and Ashley Adamson.

• Bruschi is the head coach of the blue team. His top assistant is former UA softball coach Mike Candrea. Lance Briggs is the coach of the red team. His top aide is women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes.

• Defensive end Jalen Harris and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who are playing for the red team, said the winning side will have access to "enhanced food trucks." The losing side’s postgame meal will consist of hot dogs and beans, they said.

• Former UA quarterback Khalil Tate tweeted that he’ll be among the alumni attending the spring game.

• The first 1,000 fans arriving at the ZonaZoo section will receive a free “Desert Rising” Ice Shaker bottle courtesy of the Friends of Wilbur & Wilma NIL program. Ice Shaker is owned by former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Saturday • What: Arizona's spring game • When: Noon • Where: Arizona Stadium • TV: Pac-12 Networks

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.