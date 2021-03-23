15 observations on the Arizona Wildcats' first spring practice under new coach Jedd Fisch

Arizona practiced for the first time under new coach Jedd Fisch on Tuesday. It was a wet, windy afternoon, but the conditions didn’t dampen the Wildcats’ enthusiasm in the slightest.

Here are 15 observations on spring practice No. 1, which was split between the Dick Tomey Practice Fields and the Davis Sports Center and lasted a little over 2½ hours:

* Overall, the team operated at a faster pace and ran more plays than I would have expected for a first practice. Fisch and his staff didn’t ease into this thing. The players sprinted from one drill to the next. They literally ran 30-yard sprints a little over halfway through practice before taking a brief break and starting up again.

* Music wasn’t played during every drill, making it easy to hear coaches such as Don Brown and Keith Dudzinski barking out instructions. The first song played during stretching was “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses. During the mid-practice sprints, it was “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.