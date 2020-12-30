2 UA All-Americans, Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley, could be part of Jedd Fisch’s staff, per report

Jedd Fisch’s staff – a critical part of his pitch to become Arizona’s head coach — is starting to take shape. And two all-time great Wildcats could be a part of it.

Former UA All-Americans Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley could become members of the staff, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported. Fisch has indicated that some of the staff might consist of ex-Wildcats, and it appears that will be the case.

An announcement of some staff members could come as soon as Thursday, with additional coaches revealed in the coming days.

The Star has confirmed the departures of two assistants — inside receivers/tight ends coach Theron Aych and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. It’s expected that Fisch will turn over most of the staff, if not all of it.

Cecil has served as a defensive analyst for the program for the past three seasons. He also filled in as the interim defensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2019 season.

Cecil, 56, was a consensus first-team All-American in 1987, played in the NFL and coached in the league. He likely would become Arizona’s secondary coach. Nothing had been finalized as of midday Wednesday.