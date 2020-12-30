2 UA All-Americans, Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley, could be part of Jedd Fisch’s staff, per report

Jedd Fisch’s staff – a critical part of his pitch to become Arizona’s head coach — is starting to take shape. And two all-time great Wildcats could be a part of it.
Former UA All-Americans Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley could become members of the staff, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported. Fisch has indicated that some of the staff might consist of ex-Wildcats, and it appears that will be the case.
An announcement of some staff members could come as soon as Thursday, with additional coaches revealed in the coming days.
The Star has confirmed the departures of two assistants — inside receivers/tight ends coach Theron Aych and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. It’s expected that Fisch will turn over most of the staff, if not all of it.
Cecil has served as a defensive analyst for the program for the past three seasons. He also filled in as the interim defensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2019 season.
Cecil, 56, was a consensus first-team All-American in 1987, played in the NFL and coached in the league. He likely would become Arizona’s secondary coach. Nothing had been finalized as of midday Wednesday.
Hunley also was a consensus first-team All-American, earning that distinction in 1982 and ’83. Hunley, 59, was a first-round draft pick in ’84 and played in the NFL for seven years. He has coached in the league and in the college ranks, most recently serving as Memphis’ defensive line coach in 2014 and ’15.
Hunley is “expected to work with the front seven,” according to Thamel.
Don Brown, most recently the defensive coordinator at Michigan, is considered the favorite for the DC job at Arizona.
Fisch and Brown worked together in Ann Arbor. Brown, 65, served as Michigan’s DC from 2016-20, guiding the Wolverines to four top-12 finishes in total defense. The unit fell off this season (88th entering Wednesday), resulting in Brown’s firing earlier this month.
Another coach expected to have a role on the UA staff is UCLA receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty. Fisch and Dougherty worked together in Westwood in 2017 and at Michigan in ’16. Dougherty presumably would be given a coordinator title, but Fisch is expected to be the de facto offensive coordinator and play caller.