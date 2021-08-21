20 notes and observations from Arizona's scrimmage as Wildcats wrap up training camp

The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:
* The squad was split into blue and red teams. The blue team appeared to consist of players who project as first- and second-stingers, while the red team was mostly younger players who are still developing. The blue team could tackle the red team, while the red team could only “tag off” against the blue team.
* Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer split time at quarterback with the blue team. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he knows who the starter will be at this point. An official announcement is expected Monday. Unofficially, Cruz completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Boobie Curry (although the play could have been whistled dead with John Burton in sack range). Plummer was 7 of 13 for 81 yards and one score.
* Jordan McCloud was the main quarterback for the red team. He threw a touchdown pass but also had an interception. Unofficially, he completed 12 of 20 passes for 95 yards.
* McCloud’s TD pass went to receiver Jaden Mitchell on a crossing route. Plummer connected with tight end Alex Lines on a bootleg pass.
* Freshman safety Isaiah Taylor made the interception. Taylor seems to be moving up the depth chart and got extensive time with the first- and second-team defenses.
* Receiver BJ Casteel was extremely active. Casteel, Stanley Berryhill III and Tayvian Cunningham appear to be the top three wide receivers, with Curry and Jalen Johnson also in the rotation.
* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace had an interception wiped out by an offside penalty. Safety Jaxen Turner, who played for the red team, nearly had a pick in the end zone on a ball Plummer threw into traffic.
* Mo Diallo, who joined the team last weekend, started at left defensive end. Fisch said Diallo, a transfer from Central Michigan, spent the summer working on a fishing boat in Spain.
* Defensive tackle Trevon Mason continued to play well, recording a sack and a QB pressure on consecutive plays.
* Players who did not participate included tackle Jordan Morgan, linebacker Kenny Hebert, defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Paris Shand, and cornerback Isaiah Rutherford. Fisch said Morgan and Rutherford were held out for precautionary reasons, although Morgan had a boot on his left foot.
* Cornerback Treydan Stukes, who started in Rutherford’s spot, had a pair of pass breakups.
* Defensive end JB Brown dressed but didn’t play. Another end, Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa, returned from injury and played for the blue team.
* Defensive end Jason Harris again flashed a nice pass-rush move, drawing a holding penalty on Donovan Laie. Harris is still raw, but he's improving.
* Freshman safety Logan Kraut had an excellent pass breakup on a deep pass from Cruz to Casteel that was slightly underthrown.
* Nickel linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the second half.
* Freshman receivers Anthony Simpson and Dorian Singer were among McCloud’s top targets, and both appear to have promising futures.
* Lucas Havrisik made 2 of 3 field goal attempts, all from 48 or more yards. Tyler Loop went 0 for 2 (50, 48).
* Kyle Ostendorp had the longest punt of the night, a 52-yarder. Jacob Meeker-Hackett was able to land one at the 4-yard line.
* Fisch estimated the crowd at the start of the scrimmage at 8,000. The ZonaZoo section was about 85% full at kickoff. Fisch addressed the students at halftime.
* Class of 2022 commits Keyan Burnett, Tristan Monday and Grayson Stovall were among those in attendance.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev