20 notes and observations from Arizona's scrimmage as Wildcats wrap up training camp

The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:

* The squad was split into blue and red teams. The blue team appeared to consist of players who project as first- and second-stingers, while the red team was mostly younger players who are still developing. The blue team could tackle the red team, while the red team could only “tag off” against the blue team.

* Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer split time at quarterback with the blue team. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he knows who the starter will be at this point. An official announcement is expected Monday. Unofficially, Cruz completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Boobie Curry (although the play could have been whistled dead with John Burton in sack range). Plummer was 7 of 13 for 81 yards and one score.

* Jordan McCloud was the main quarterback for the red team. He threw a touchdown pass but also had an interception. Unofficially, he completed 12 of 20 passes for 95 yards.