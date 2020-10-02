2020 Pac-12 football schedule to be revealed on ESPN, Fox pregame shows Saturday morning

Version No. 3 of the 2020 Pac-12 Conference football schedule will be revealed Saturday morning, and it will be televised.

The league announced Friday that the schedule will be announced at 7:30 a.m. as part of the ESPN and Fox pregame shows. It also will be posted on the Pac-12’s website.

The belated, abbreviated schedule will consist of a seven-game slate featuring exclusively conference opponents. The season is slated to start Nov. 6, a Friday.

Each team will face all the others in its division, plus two crossover opponents. In Arizona’s case, its South Division foes are Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, USC and Utah.

The first cross-division opponent will be announced Saturday. The second is expected to be based on the standings, with the second-place team in the South facing the second-place team in the North, third vs. third, etc., on the same weekend as the Dec. 18 Pac-12 Championship Game.

Fans will not be allowed to attend games because of health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, per league policy.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

