3 Arizona Wildcats among Pac-12 players calling for season boycott without changes

Players say they're afraid of losing their scholarships if they decide not to participate in the fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic, despite the Pac-12 saying that it plans to honor the scholarships of anyone who opts out. UA backup quarterback Kevin Doyle said Saturday that he will sit out the upcoming football season because of the virus. His decision is not related to the proposed boycott.

"Because any player who does not feel comfortable playing this season should be free to opt out without losing their scholarship or any eligibility, #WeAreUnited," the letter said.

The players are also requesting player-approved pandemic protocols and "adequate COVID testing" through a third-party organization.

On Instagram, Hausman expressed his displeasure with what he said to be nonuniform COVID-19 testing around the Pac-12.

