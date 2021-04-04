3-star Anaheim QB Noah Fifita commits to Arizona Wildcats

Jedd Fisch's first Easter Sunday in Tucson resulted in the Arizona Wildcats landing a verbal commitment for their 2022 recruiting class, when three-star Anaheim, Calif. quarterback Noah Fifita pledged to the UA via Twitter.

Fifita, who's now amid his junior season at Servite High School, a reputable football program in the Southern California area, selected Arizona over Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah State.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound dual-threat quarterback is rated by 247Sports.com as the 45th-best prospect from California for the '22 recruiting cycle. Fifita also has interest from San Diego State, Kansas State, Miami and Oregon State, among others, but no official offers.

In his first two seasons at Servite, Fifita threw for 3,036 yards, 39 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fifita isn't the only Servite product the Wildcats are hopeful of signing for '22: Arizona has also offered four-star tight end — and USC commit — Keyan Burnett and five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a 6-3, 185-pound star who is also considering LSU, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Oregon, among others.

Fifita is the sixth player to commit to Arizona's '22 class, joining three-star running back Jonah Coleman, Scottsdale outside linebacker Tristan Monday, Chandler offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, Long Beach, Calif. cornerback Tacario Davis and Maine defensive end Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

