3-star DB Jakelyn Morgan decommits from UNLV, flips to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona added its 22nd member of the 2021 football recruiting class, after three-star cornerback Jakelyn Morgan committed to the Wildcats on Thursday.
Morgan, a native of Tyler, Texas, decommitted from UNLV one hour before flipping to the UA. Morgan selected the Wildcats over Hawaii, New Mexico, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Fordham, North Texas and Houston Baptist, among others.
Extremely excited and blessed to announce my committment to further my education and football career at the University of Arizona.... #BearDown @CoachSumlin @CoachGregBurns @CoachPRhoads @CoachEggenAZ @TylerLegacyFB @CoachJoeWillis pic.twitter.com/1dqJNR3wQ6— Jakelyn Morgan (@JakelynMorgan) August 28, 2020
The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound Morgan is rated by 247Sports as the 183rd-best cornerback for the '21 recruiting cycle.
Morgan is the second defensive back in Arizona's '21 class, joining Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson.
