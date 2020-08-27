 Skip to main content
3-star DB Jakelyn Morgan decommits from UNLV, flips to Arizona Wildcats

3-star DB Jakelyn Morgan decommits from UNLV, flips to Arizona Wildcats

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Arizona added its 22nd member of the 2021 football recruiting class, after three-star cornerback Jakelyn Morgan committed to the Wildcats on Thursday. 

Morgan, a native of Tyler, Texas, decommitted from UNLV one hour before flipping to the UA. Morgan selected the Wildcats over Hawaii, New Mexico, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Fordham, North Texas and Houston Baptist, among others.  

The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound Morgan is rated by 247Sports as the 183rd-best cornerback for the '21 recruiting cycle. 

Morgan is the second defensive back in Arizona's '21 class, joining Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

