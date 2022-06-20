 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3-star DB Sean Brown is latest UA commit as Wildcats look to rebuild secondary

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

Arizona likely will lose multiple members of its secondary after this season. The Wildcats continue to rebuild that unit on the recruiting trail.

Arizona on Monday secured a commitment from three-star defensive back Sean Brown of Simi Valley, California. Brown is the seventh defensive back to join the Wildcats’ 2023 class if you include two “athletes” who are projected to play DB.

Brown currently is listed as a safety or wide receiver, but he told 247Sports that Arizona wants him as a “big corner.” Rivals and 247Sports list Brown at 6-foot-3.

Brown holds eight offers, including BYU, Oregon State, Washington State and San Diego State. The Wildcats open the 2022 season against the Aztecs.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

