3-star defensive end Isaiah Ward becomes latest recruit to commit to Arizona Wildcats
UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

The Arizona Wildcats picked up another commitment from Southern California on Saturday.

Defensive end Isaiah Ward announced his pledge to Arizona via Instagram. Ward, who attends Colony High School in Ontario, California, joined receiver Kevin Green Jr. of Mission Hills in committing to the Wildcats.

Ward is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at 6-6, 230 pounds. He also had offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Utah and Washington State, among others.

Ward is a teammate of receiver AJ Jones, who committed to Arizona in July.

The UA now has 18 verbal commitments in a class that ranks in the top 35 nationally. Additional commitments are possible by the end of the weekend.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

