3-star DL Dominic Lolesio becomes latest Arizona Wildcat commit for class of 2023

Arizona football’s recent recruiting run continued Wednesday night when the Wildcats received yet another verbal commitment.
Dominic Lolesio, a three-star defensive lineman from Southern California powerhouse Long Beach Poly, committed to the UA via Twitter.
Let’s get it TUCSON!#committed🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oQH5dMl6om— DOMINIC LOLESIO (@dominic_lolesio) June 9, 2022
Lolesio became the sixth player to commit to Arizona this week after a robust weekend of official visits. The Wildcats now have 10 commitments for the class of 2023, and they have risen to 38th in the national rankings per 247Sports.
People are also reading…
Lolesio is listed at 6-4, 230 pounds. He also had offers from Colorado and San Jose State.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev