3-star Florida safety Anthony Rose includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona is among three-star 2022 safety Anthony Rose's top-three college choices, he announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound Miami-area native, who is a junior at Hallandale High School, also included South Carolina and Penn State as his other options.
Rose is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the 24th-best safety in the '22 recruiting cycle. Rose will officially announce his commitment on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET., and recruiting experts project Rose will select the Gamecocks.
Arizona has one commit for '22, three-star Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall.
