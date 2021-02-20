3-star Florida safety Anthony Rose includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona is among three-star 2022 safety Anthony Rose's top-three college choices, he announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound Miami-area native, who is a junior at Hallandale High School, also included South Carolina and Penn State as his other options.

Rose is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the 24th-best safety in the '22 recruiting cycle. Rose will officially announce his commitment on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET., and recruiting experts project Rose will select the Gamecocks.

Arizona has one commit for '22, three-star Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.