 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3-star Florida safety Anthony Rose includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

3-star Florida safety Anthony Rose includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears college football

The Wildcats' helmets feature red chrome face masks before the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of California Golden Bears college football game on Oct. 6, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is among three-star 2022 safety Anthony Rose's top-three college choices, he announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound Miami-area native, who is a junior at Hallandale High School, also included South Carolina and Penn State as his other options. 

Rose is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the 24th-best safety in the '22 recruiting cycle. Rose will officially announce his commitment on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET., and recruiting experts project Rose will select the Gamecocks. 

Arizona has one commit for '22, three-star Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall.  

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News