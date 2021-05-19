 Skip to main content
3-star Idaho tight end Colston Loveland lists Arizona Wildcats as a finalist

3-star Idaho tight end Colston Loveland lists Arizona Wildcats as a finalist

The Arizona Wildcats are among six other schools in contention to land the top football prospect from Idaho for the 2022 recruiting class, after three-star tight end Colston Loveland announced his final list of schools he's considering. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pound Loveland is also considering Alabama, Boise State, Michigan, Arizona State, Colorado and Oregon State. 

A soon-to-be senior at Gooding High School, Loveland is rated by 247Sports as the 28th-best tight end in the 2022 recruiting class. 

In three seasons at Gooding, Loveland has caught 173 passes for 2,171 yards and 21 touchdowns. 

Currently, Arizona has six commits for the 2022 recruiting class, but none are tight ends. 

