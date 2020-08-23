3-star LB James Bohls commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

Three-star Southern California outside linebacker James Bohls committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday, becoming the 21st commit of the UA's 2021 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound San Clemente product selected the Wildcats over Colorado State, Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State and Wyoming.
100% committed!! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4he6XPl5e8— James Bohls (@bohls15) August 23, 2020
Bohls is the second player from San Clemente High School to have ties to Arizona's '21 recruiting. Three-star outside linebacker-safety hybrid Cole Batson committed to the UA in June, but opened up his recruitment last week and flipped to Boston College.
Although he's listed as a running back by 247Sports and Rivals, a program source told the Star that Bohls is expected to play outside linebacker at Arizona, a position that has been an emphasis for the Wildcats.
Thirteen of Arizona's 21-player class are defensive recruits, including five other linebackers: Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas), Kolbe Cage (New Orleans), KC Ossai (Conroe, Texas), DJ Fryar (Steilacoom, Washington) and Matthew Weerts (Batavia, Illinois).
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
