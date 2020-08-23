 Skip to main content
3-star LB James Bohls commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

San Clemente two-way star James Bohls committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. 

 (James Bohls / Twitter)

Three-star Southern California outside linebacker James Bohls committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday, becoming the 21st commit of the UA's 2021 recruiting class. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound San Clemente product selected the Wildcats over Colorado State, Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State and Wyoming. 

Bohls is the second player from San Clemente High School to have ties to Arizona's '21 recruiting. Three-star outside linebacker-safety hybrid Cole Batson committed to the UA in June, but opened up his recruitment last week and flipped to Boston College. 

Although he's listed as a running back by 247Sports and Rivals, a program source told the Star that Bohls is expected to play outside linebacker at Arizona, a position that has been an emphasis for the Wildcats. 

Thirteen of Arizona's 21-player class are defensive recruits, including five other linebackers: Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas), Kolbe Cage (New Orleans), KC Ossai (Conroe, Texas), DJ Fryar (Steilacoom, Washington) and Matthew Weerts (Batavia, Illinois). 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

