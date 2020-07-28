3-star Los Angeles DE Ja'Quez Harvey commits to Arizona for 2021

The Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class grew by one on Tuesday, when three-star Los Angeles defensive end Ja'Quez Harvey committed to the UA.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pound Harvey selected Arizona over Oregon, Washington State, Utah, Fresno State, Kansas, Arizona State, UNLV and Colorado.
First i will like to thank god & thanks to all the schools and coaches who believed in me 🙏🏽 Its been a long process however i will like to announce that i will be committing to the university of Arizona🐻✍🏽 @MikeKlyce31 @CoachEggenAZ @CoachSumlin @CoachGregBurns @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/kptFYonNoO— Ja ‘ Quez Harvey (@D1Quezz) July 28, 2020
Harvey is rated by 247Sports as the 81st-best defensive end and 115th-best prospect from California in the '21 recruiting cycle.
He became the 12th defensive commit in Arizona's 2021 recruiting class and the fifth defensive lineman, joining three-star New Orleans edge rusher Ja'Marian Peterson, three-star Houston defensive end Kevon Garcia, Riverside Community College defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva and San Francisco defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes.
Arizona now has 19 commits for its '21 recruiting class, which is ranked sixth in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.
UA picked up all of its commits after May 5. In June and July, the Wildcats received 15 commitments.
Here are highlights from Harvey's junior season at Alain Leroy Locke High School:
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
