3-star New Orleans RB Montrell Johnson Jr. commits to Arizona Wildcats

Three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson Jr. committed to the Arizona Wildcats via Twitter early Monday morning.

Johnson, who was primarily recruited by first-year Arizona running backs coach A.J. Steward and inside wide receivers coach Theron Aych, selected the UA over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Virginia and Tulane, among others.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 184-pound Johnson is rated by 247Sports as the 74th-best running back nationally and the 33rd-best prospect from Louisiana for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Johnson is Arizona's 13th commit and the first running back for UA's growing '21 recruiting class. He's also the fourth running back to commit to Arizona under Kevin Sumlin, joining Michael Wiley ('19), Jalen John ('20) and Frank Brown ('20).