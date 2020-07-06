You are the owner of this article.
3-star New Orleans RB Montrell Johnson Jr. commits to Arizona Wildcats

(Twitter / Montell Johnson Jr.)

Three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson Jr. committed to the Arizona Wildcats via Twitter early Monday morning.

Johnson, who was primarily recruited by first-year Arizona running backs coach A.J. Steward and inside wide receivers coach Theron Aych, selected the UA over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Virginia and Tulane, among others. 

The 5-foot-10-inch, 184-pound Johnson is rated by 247Sports as the 74th-best running back nationally and the 33rd-best prospect from Louisiana for the 2021 recruiting cycle. 

Johnson is Arizona's 13th commit and the first running back for UA's growing '21 recruiting class. He's also the fourth running back to commit to Arizona under Kevin Sumlin, joining Michael Wiley ('19), Jalen John ('20) and Frank Brown ('20). 

Before May 5, Arizona didn't have anyone committed for '21, but the defensive-heavy class has quickly grown. Other offensive commits include four-star quarterback Clay Millen, who's Arizona's highest-rated commit, three-star Texas tight end Colby Powers and three-star Mission Viejo, California offensive lineman JT Hand. 

Here are highlights of Johnson's junior season at De La Salle High School: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

