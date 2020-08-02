3-star Texas linebacker KC Ossai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's 21st commit for its 2021 football recruiting class is three-star Texas linebacker KC Ossai, who pledge to the Wildcats via Twitter on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 222-pound Ossai committed to the UA over Nevada, Air Force, Dartmouth, Army, Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, among others. Ossai's brother, Joseph Ossai, is currently a star linebacker for the Texas Longhorns entering his third season.

KC, the Conroe, Texas native, is rated by 247Sports as the 52nd-best inside linebacker nationally despite his film showing him playing off the edge as an outside linebacker for Oak Ridge High School; He's also rated as the 188th-best prospect from Texas.