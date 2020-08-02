You are the owner of this article.
3-star Texas linebacker KC Ossai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Three-star Texas linebacker KC Ossai committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. 

 (KC Ossai / Twitter)

Arizona's 21st commit for its 2021 football recruiting class is three-star Texas linebacker KC Ossai, who pledge to the Wildcats via Twitter on Sunday. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 222-pound Ossai committed to the UA over Nevada, Air Force, Dartmouth, Army, Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, among others. Ossai's brother, Joseph Ossai, is currently a star linebacker for the Texas Longhorns entering his third season. 

KC, the Conroe, Texas native, is rated by 247Sports as the 52nd-best inside linebacker nationally despite his film showing him playing off the edge as an outside linebacker for Oak Ridge High School; He's also rated as the 188th-best prospect from Texas. 

Ossai is the second player to commit to Arizona in as many days, joining junior-college offensive tackle Cade Parrish who committed to the Wildcats on Saturday. 

Linebacker is currently — and will be after the '20 season — a position that needs depth, but the UA coaching staff has emphasized the position. Arizona has gained commitments three-star linebackers Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas), Kolbe Cage (New Orleans), DJ Fryar (Steilacoom, Washington) and Matthew Weerts (Batavia, Illinois) are other listed linebackers. 

Thirteen out of Arizona's 21 commits are defensive recruits. 

Here are highlights of Ossai from his junior season at Oak Ridge, courtesy of his Hudl page: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

