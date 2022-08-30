 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 takeaways on Arizona's first depth chart of 2022, including the backup QB battle

University of Arizona football practice, 2022

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7), far right, catches the ball while running drills with fellow quarterbacks Jordan McCloud (3), center, and Noah Fifita (11) during the first day of Arizona's 2022 Fall Training Practice at Arizona Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona has released its first depth chart for the 2022 season. You can see the whole thing here.

The starting units featured no surprises if you’ve been following our coverage since spring. Beyond that? Several unexpected/interesting developments.

Here are three quick takeaways on the depth chart heading into the Wildcats’ opener Saturday at San Diego State:

1. QB2 is TBD

Veteran Jordan McCloud and freshman Noah Fifita are listed as co-No. 2 quarterbacks behind Jayden de Laura. Only three positions (QB, tight end, defensive tackle) feature the “or” designation, which might be a record low. Anyhow, our read on the backup QB situation is that if someone is needed, the situation will dictate how Jedd Fisch plays it. McCloud is a proven commodity and the logical choice if the Wildcats need a steady hand to play a quarter or two in a close game. Fifita has a higher upside, but his next college snap will be his first. He could get the call if de Laura were to suffer a longer-term injury.

2. RB is crazy deep

We knew Arizona had excellent depth at running back. But when you see the players listed 1-6 ... wow. Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. could start at a lot of FBS programs, yet they’re fifth and sixth, respectively. Transfer DJ Williams was expected to split time with Michael Wiley, and that still might happen. But for now, Jonah Coleman – one of our favorite freshmen – has claimed the No. 2 spot. Fellow freshman Rayshon Luke is listed fourth. It’s hard to place Luke on the depth chart, because he’s going to be something of a specialist who gets the ball in a variety of ways.

3. Transfer tales

Like traditional recruiting, the transfer portal can be hit-or-miss. Arizona’s starting lineup on defense features three transfers (Hunter Echols, Jerry Roberts, Gunner Maldonado) and possibly a fourth (Tiaoalii Savea and Paris Shand are listed as co-starters at defensive tackle). Meanwhile, two transfers who seemed to be in line for meaningful playing time are currently running with the threes: linebacker Malik Reed and safety DJ Warnell Jr. Reed has worked with the starters from time to time – but also has missed time because of injuries. Warnell was moved from nickel (which we’ve learned is called “Star”) to boundary safety to provide depth behind Christian Young. But Dalton Johnson, at least for now, has earned the backup role.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

