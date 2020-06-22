4-star edge rusher Kaleb Elarms-Orr includes Arizona in final list of schools

Four-star defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr trimmed his recruitment list down to seven schools and included the Arizona Wildcats. Elarms-Orr, a Hayward, California native, announced his final list, which is composed of UA, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas and San Diego State, via Twitter on Monday.
TOP 7‼️ (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/NEAzVM41hG— KJEO . ✞ (@ka1ebelarmsorr_) June 23, 2020
The 6-foot-2-inch, 222-pound Elarms-Orr is rated as the 17th-best defensive end nationally and the 18th-best prospect from California in the '21 recruiting, per 247Sports; Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit.
In eight games last season for Moreau Catholic High School, Elarms-Orr recorded 65 tackles and seven sacks.
