4-star edge rusher Kaleb Elarms-Orr includes Arizona in final list of schools

Four-star defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr trimmed his recruitment list down to seven schools and included the Arizona Wildcats. Elarms-Orr, a Hayward, California native, announced his final list, which is composed of UA, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas and San Diego State, via Twitter on Monday.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 222-pound Elarms-Orr is rated as the 17th-best defensive end nationally and the 18th-best prospect from California in the '21 recruiting, per 247Sports; Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit.

In eight games last season for Moreau Catholic High School, Elarms-Orr recorded 65 tackles and seven sacks.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

